Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,089,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 58.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 295,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 290,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.46 million. Employers had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Employers news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,133.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

