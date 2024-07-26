Encompass Health Co. (EHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97.

Encompass Health last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $96.50.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

