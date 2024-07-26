Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $88.83 and last traded at $88.13, with a volume of 22033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,210,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,586,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

