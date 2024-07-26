Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $88.83 and last traded at $88.13, with a volume of 22033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 31.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

