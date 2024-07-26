Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $24,993,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $20,223,000. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $8,278,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $3,503,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 406.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $289.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.44. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

