Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $6.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

NYSE EXK opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.