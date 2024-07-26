Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

