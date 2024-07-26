Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enfusion by 680.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Enfusion Price Performance

ENFN opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,184.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,318 shares of company stock valued at $296,688 in the last three months. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enfusion Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

