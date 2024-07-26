Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.49

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.49. Enterprise Diversified shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.
Enterprise Diversified Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.
Enterprise Diversified Company Profile
Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.
