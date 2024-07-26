Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %
EFSCP opened at $19.43 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.
About Enterprise Financial Services
