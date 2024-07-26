Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

EFSCP opened at $19.43 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

