Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equitable were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 1,421.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

