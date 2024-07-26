Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Equitable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.45.

NYSE EQH opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,658. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

