Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

