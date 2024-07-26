Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,899,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Esquire Financial stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.04 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 31.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

