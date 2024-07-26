Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.48% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $676,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPRT stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

