Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 52-Week High at $292.37

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.37 and last traded at $288.88, with a volume of 11537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

