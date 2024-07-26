Evercore ISI Lowers Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $32.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of FRO opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 17,866.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

