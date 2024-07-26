Evercore ISI Raises Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $100.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7,942.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.