Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.31. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

