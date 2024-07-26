Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Exponent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $107.56.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

