EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EYPT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

