EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPTFree Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EYPT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Get Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.