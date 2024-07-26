Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $988.94

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $988.94 and traded as low as $969.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $969.10, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $717.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $981.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $8.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.