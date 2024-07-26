Fidelity National Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,658,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 144,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 37,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

