Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kevin P. Lavender Sells 20,000 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

FITB opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.