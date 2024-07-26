Financial Council LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Council LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

