First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.28%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

FAF opened at $58.06 on Friday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

