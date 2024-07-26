First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) COO Donald Kafka Sells 50,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,786.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 22.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First BanCorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

