First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) COO Donald Kafka Sells 50,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,786.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
First BanCorp. Stock Performance
Shares of FBP opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $22.06.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 22.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First BanCorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
