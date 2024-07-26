First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) PT Raised to $20.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hovde Group upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE FBP opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,786.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,539 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

