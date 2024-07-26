First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 60,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 18.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 207,510 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 43.7% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $611,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE FBP opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 22.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,277 shares of company stock worth $2,529,539. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.