First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,965,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $553,577,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 74,996 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $38.44 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $154,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.