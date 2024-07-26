First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,946 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

