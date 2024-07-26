First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.84

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.84 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 18.95 ($0.25). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 18.88 ($0.24), with a volume of 57,881 shares changing hands.

First Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The company has a market capitalization of £20.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,860.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.96.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

