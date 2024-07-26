First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the June 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,580.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

