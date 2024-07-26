Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $161.73 and last traded at $160.48, with a volume of 984341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.22.

The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

