Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by William Blair

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Shares of FI opened at $156.01 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $162.47. The company has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

