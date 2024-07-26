Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$1.06. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 2,521,624 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities upgraded Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price target on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
