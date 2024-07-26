Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Flex Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Flex has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 13,451 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $421,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

