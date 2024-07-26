Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Roth Capital

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTK. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flotek Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 million, a PE ratio of 112.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $223,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,140 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flotek Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.