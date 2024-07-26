Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $149,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

