Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Down to $76.68

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.68, but opened at $71.00. Fortive shares last traded at $72.26, with a volume of 355,098 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Fortive Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.