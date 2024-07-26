Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $6,862,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 45,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $537.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

