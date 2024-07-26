Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

FCX opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 441.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 594,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 484,569 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

