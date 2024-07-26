Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.