FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.00

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $108.31, with a volume of 354817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after buying an additional 110,367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 9,008.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $6,722,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

