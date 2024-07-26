General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of GM opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.