Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $183.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

