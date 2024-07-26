Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,355 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 227.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

