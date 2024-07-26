Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,943 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

