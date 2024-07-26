Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,943 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gold Fields Price Performance
NYSE:GFI opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.