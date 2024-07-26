Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHM. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 276,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Graham stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.59. Graham Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

