GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up to $58.62

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $60.05. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 733,985 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Down 11.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.